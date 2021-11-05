Celebrities spotted in Dubai this week: from John Legend to Vanessa Kirby

From star-studded fashion shows, Expo 2020 Dubai events and family vacations, plenty of famous faces have been spotted in Dubai over the past couple of weeks.

As the weather cools down and event season begins to boom, tourists are flocking back to Dubai to enjoy the winter sunshine, and the A-list are no exception.

Here are some of the stars pictured in Dubai recently ...

Vanessa Kirby

The Crown actress stopped by Expo 2020 Dubai for the opening of Cartier’s Women’s Pavilion. The Bafta-winning star wore a sleek black lace-trimmed suit for the occasion, sharing a photo with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show at Dubai Creek Harbour on November 02. Getty Images

This month’s Vogue Arabia cover star was in town for Chanel’s Cruise 2021/2022 show, which took place on Tuesday evening at Dubai Creek Harbour. The actress of course wore Chanel for the occasion, wearing a white sequinned jacket and mini skirt two-piece.

John Legend

John Legend attends the photocall for Chanel Cruise 2021/22 show at Dubai Creek Harbour on November 02. Getty Images

Also in attendance at Chanel’s Cruise 2021/2022 show was singer John Legend, who not only sat front row, but jumped on the piano for a performance post-show. The All Of Me singer chose a monochrome look for the occasion, pairing black trousers with a shirt that featured a white collar and cuffs.

Samantha Faiers

The UK reality star is a regular visitor to Dubai, and has returned to the city for a family vacation alongside partner, Paul Knightley, and children, Paul and Rosie. The family have shared various images from their trip on social media, including a mermaid experience at the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in Dubai Mall.

Deepika Padukone

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been spotted out and about on a recent trip to Dubai. The star was seen shopping with her mother in The Dubai Mall, keeping things casual in black sweatshirt and face mask, with her hair pulled back in a bun. She also visited Nammos where she dined with friends, including actor Nitin Mirani.

Tamara Ecclestone

Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone recently holidayed in Dubai alongside husband Jay Rutland and their young children. The couple, who are regular visitors to the emirate, shared a picture on social media of them posing on the beach in front of the Burj Al Arab, as well as plenty of poolside photos.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also in Dubai for Kohli’s stint at the T20 Cricket World Cup. The pair have been able to enjoy some downtime, however, and even dressed up for Halloween alongside their young daughter, Vamika.

Akshay Kumar

Veteran Indian actor Akshay Kumar was in the stands for the India-Pakistan match at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24. Kumar, who is a regular in the city, was spotted enjoying the action alongside friends.