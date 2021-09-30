When does 'Fifa 22' come out in the UAE? Release date, cost and web app explained

Another year, another new Fifa video game is about to come out. As usual, there's much hype around the latest Fifa 22 video game which will be available on the PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as Xbox Series X and S. For those who are looking to pick up the newest version of the popular football, here's everything you need to know.

When will 'Fifa 22' release in the UAE?

The anticipated latest release from the popular football video game franchise is releasing its latest iteration this Friday.

However, those who have pre-ordered the game can play it early. For example, those who have EA Play and EA Play Pro early access got the game on September 22 while those who purchased the Ultimate Edition were able to play it on Monday.

How much does 'Fifa 22' cost?

The price of the video game depends on the version purchased and for which console.

The standard version is $59.99 on PlayStation 4, $69.99 on PlayStation 5 while the Ultimate Edition is $99.99 on both the PS4 and PS5.

On the Xbox, the standard edition for the Xbox series X and S is $69.99 or $89.99 for the Ultimate Edition.

Those who prefer to play on a PC can purchase the game for $62 for the standard or $81 for the Ultimate Edition on Steam.

Where can I buy 'Fifa 22' in the UAE?

Fifa 22 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Stadia. They can be downloaded digitally on the gaming platforms.

However, for those looking to purchase a physical copy, stores such as Carrefour, Lulu, Jumbo, Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Toys R Us, Emax, Geekay Games, Amazon.ae and noon will sell the game in the UAE.

What’s new in the video game?

EA Sports highlighted a new feature for Fifa 22 called HyperMotion Technology, which was created from the integration of using motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity to add authenticity to the game.

The game has also reworked its Tactical AI, meaning attacking players make better decisions, show more personality and defensive units keep their shape but are affected by fatigue levels.

Another alteration this year include a restructuring of Division Rivals so everyone starts in Division 10 and has to climb the ranks before being reset at the end of each season.

Meanwhile, FUT Champions, the highly competitive weekend tournament, has been tweaked as well. Now it has a two-tier structure that involves qualifying into a play-offs round and then finals with EA saying it makes the schedule more accessible.

Card collectors will be pleased to see the introduction of FUT Heroes, basically former players who were not quite Icon level (think Robbie Keane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) but are well worth including in the game.

To see what else is new, check out The National’s early review of the video game.

What is the Fifa web app and how do I get it?

Players who are serious about their team can download the Fut Web App. The online application allows players to make edits to their Ultimate Team club in the event they don't have immediate access to their Xbox or PlayStation console. Users are able to manage their squads, buy packs in the store and monitor the transfer market using the web app.