Madame Tussauds Dubai reveals opening date: museum to offer sneak peek to visitors

The opening date for Madame Tussauds Dubai has finally been confirmed, with the attraction set to open to the public on October 14.

The museum is due to open at Caesars Palace Dubai on Bluewaters Island, with previews on October 8 and 9; tickets are now on sale.

Inside the waxwork museum, visitors will find models of popular regional stars, including Nancy Ajram, Balqees Fathi and Mohammed Assaf, as well as international celebrities, such as Jackie Chan, Audrey Hepburn and Vin Diesel.

Balqees Fathi, right, with her new waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

The attraction is split into seven themed rooms, which are dedicated to stars from the worlds of music, fashion, film, media, Bollywood, sport and international leaders.

There is also a party area complete with an interactive dance floor.

More stars making a waxwork appearance at the attraction will be Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Victoria Beckham, Kylie Jenner, Ahmed Fahmi, Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping, Queen Elizabeth II, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Amna Al Haddad, Virat Kohli and Lewis Hamilton.

There will be 16 new figures from the Middle East, including Fathi and Assaf, whose waxworks were recently revealed.

Located adjacent to Ain Dubai, the museum is Madame Tussauds's first of its kind in the GCC and the 25th opening globally.

There will be a chance to get a sneak peek inside the museum on Friday and Saturday, October 8 and 9, before the official opening on Thursday, October 14.

Adult tickets cost Dh135, tickets for children aged 3 to 11 cost Dh110 and children under 3 go free.

Madame Tussauds Dubai, Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island; madametussauds.com/dubai