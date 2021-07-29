Little Mix waxworks unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Little Mix are the latest stars to get the Madame Tussauds treatment.

Waxwork figures of the British girl group have gone on display at Madame Tussauds London. The unveiling coincides with the group's 10-year anniversary this summer.

To celebrate the new arrivals, the museum held a competition for fans of the Shout Out To My Ex singers, giving them a first look at the figures on Wednesday.

Get a closer look at the Little Mix waxworks here:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Close up of Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall's waxwork at the exhibition unveiling at Madame Tussauds, in London, on July 28 (PETER NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

Madame Tussauds London tweeted of the waxworks: "We worked closely with Little Mix themselves to ensure every single element of the figures was perfectly recreated."

Follow the unveiling of the waxworks, band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock joked on Instagram that it was "about time" they got their own figures at Madame Tussauds.

The exhibition includes waxworks of singers Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Pinnock, as well as Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December.

It’s all in the detail 🔍

We worked closely with Little Mix themselves to ensure every single element of the figures was perfectly recreated 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EG7lcv8nNh — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 28, 2021

The band was formed on British talent show The X Factor in 2011. The four singers auditioned as soloists, but were put together in a group following the bootcamp stage of the competition. They were mentored by hip-hop artist Tula Contostavlos.

Since Nelson's departure, Edwards, Thirlwall and Pinnock have said they will continue as a trio.

Earlier this week, it was announced grime artist Stormzy was to be honoured by Madame Tussauds.

A photo of the waxwork is yet to be shared by the London museum, however a video of the grime artist coming face to face with his likeness has been posted on Twitter, and he is shown to be taken aback by the model.

“That’s scary, cuz. Oh my days,” he says, when he first sees it, before pointing out the "creps", or trainers.

The figure passes the toughest of tests, and seems to convince his nephew that it's the real deal.

When Stormzy met... Stormzy 🤩



Coming to Madame Tussauds London this summer 👊 pic.twitter.com/0yInTBPpcM — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 26, 2021

The London-born rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, said of the statue: “I’m proud and I hope when my fans see my figure, they feel proud, too.

“I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.

“Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London all the time. For me to be there, it feels like ... I’m going up in the world.”

Read more Stormzy waxwork to be unveiled at London's Madame Tussauds

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that isn’t a Stormzy fan.

“His chart-topping hits, powerful performances and important work as an activist, have spoken to the nation. Whether you admire him for his music, believe in what he stands for, or just think he’s a really nice guy, we know his figure is going to be a fantastic, and important, addition to our Madame Tussauds London line-up.”

The waxwork will go on display at the London museum this summer.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

