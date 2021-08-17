Twitter to tweak redesign after users complain of headaches and eye strain

Twitter’s newly unveiled redesign, which includes a custom font called Chirp, will be tweaked after users complained of headaches and discomfort caused by the latest update.

The social network originally posted that the changes, unveiled last week, might “feel weird at first”, but would help improve content consumption by cleaning up “visual clutter” in a bid to make it more accessible to all.

Today we release updates for colors & typography! See @TwitterDesign post for full details. The A11Y updates are:

- Higher color contrast of buttons, links, focus

- Easier reading with left-aligned text & more space between text

- Fewer distracting gray things



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Umu3F1iJjb — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 11, 2021

In addition to the new font, Twitter also increased its contrast to make buttons and other visual elements, such as images, stand out more.

However, users complained of issues from the start. One said the new font caused problems with her astigmatism and that the mobile app created eye strain.

Please fix the font. It's impossible to focus on with my astigmatism. While I can force the desktop site to use a different font with a browser add-on, trying to read Twitter through the mobile app is causing eye strain. — Mae 美妍 (@AtFruitBat) August 12, 2021

Another said the update caused them a headache that “stayed for over 24 hours” and said it was still ongoing.

Your font update managed to give me a headache so bad it stayed for over 24 hours and it is definitely still going — Naz (@BluSpringg) August 12, 2021

One user said they have sensory sensitivities and that the company’s update was more than simply "uncomfortable" for them, but rather "unbearable".

Hi @TwitterA11y, I have sensory sensitivities. I am autistic. This new @TwitterDesign is the worst thing to happen to Twitter since the old Web Client was phased out. "Uncomfortable" doesn't even begin to cover it, "unbearable" does. https://t.co/1QOMwf1qat — Slade Watkins (@sladewatkins) August 16, 2021

On Thursday, Twitter asked users to let them know if they were experiencing any issues with the redesign. At the time, the platform also acknowledged it was having its own problems with display bugs and was working to fix them, but would also be making further alterations.

“We’re making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us, the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We’re listening and iterating,” Twitter said via its Twitter Accessibility account.

We're making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities. We're listening and iterating. — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 13, 2021

In January, Derrit DeRouen, creative director of Twitter’s global brand, posted an entire thread about why the company felt a need to develop its own typeface, saying: "For everyday use it must be sharp and legible (with good density), but with personality and distinctiveness."

However, users responded to that thread with their own problems with the font.

Goodbye to fleets

Last month, Twitter announced it would be getting rid of its unpopular disappearing tweets feature called fleets. The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March, in Brazil.

Fleets were designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

"We built fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts," said Ilya Brown, head of product for brand and video ads, in a blog post.

"We hoped fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced fleet to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, fleets will no longer be available on Twitter."

