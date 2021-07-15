That was fleeting: Twitter fleets feature to disappear from platform

Twitter is disappearing its unpopular disappearing tweets, called fleets.

The company began testing tweets that vanish after 24 hours last March, in Brazil. Fleets were designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

"We built fleets as a lower-pressure, ephemeral way for people to share their fleeting thoughts," said Ilya Brown, head of product for brand and video ads, in a blog post on Wednesday.

"We hoped fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced fleet to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, fleets will no longer be available on Twitter."

Fleets was Twitter taking big chances, Brown wrote.

"We’re evolving what Twitter is, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. A number of these updates, like fleets, are speculative and won’t work out. We’ll be rigorous, evaluate what works, and know when to move on and focus elsewhere."

He said elements from fleets will still be incorporated into the platform.

"Soon, we’ll test updates to the Tweet composer and camera to incorporate features from the fleets composer – like the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers."

The top of users' timelines, where fleets were placed, will soon be occupied by Spaces, the virtual audio rooms Twitter launched in May.

"The top of the timeline continues to be a good spot to highlight what’s happening right now, so you’ll still see Spaces there when someone you follow is hosting or speaking in a live audio conversation," Brown said.

Kayvon Beykpour, head of consumer product at Twitter, stressed that this is part of how the company works.

“(Big) bets are risky and speculative, so by definition a number of them won’t work,” he tweeted. “If we’re not having to wind down features every once in a while, then it would be a sign that we’re not taking big enough swings.”

And just to make a point of our internal philosophy clear: big bets are risky and speculative, so by definition some of them won’t work. If we’re not having to wind down features every once in a while, then it would be a sign that we’re not taking big enough swings. — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 14, 2021

Fleets are reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and more private chats.

But people use Twitter differently than Facebook, Instagram or messaging apps – it’s more of a public conversation and a way to stay up to date with what’s going on.

Fleets, it turns out, did not make sense.

There was also a matter of the name. Called fleets because they were fleeting, the word is also a brand name for an enema – something many people pointed out on Twitter when the feature was launched.

In a tweet announcing the decision, Twitter wrote: “We’re sorry or you’re welcome," acknowledging mixed user reactions to the feature.

– Additional reporting by AP

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

Second ODI England 322-7 (50 ovs)

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

