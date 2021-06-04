Twitter Blue: social network debuts subscription service that allows users to 'undo' tweets

Twitter has introduced its first subscription service, which offers added features for prolific users such as the ability to briefly "undo" a tweet.

The service, named Twitter Blue, was unveiled on Thursday, though is initially only available in Australia and Canada.

The feature could enable the social network to rely less on ads or promoted posts that disrupt the real-time flow of tweets that are a huge part of the global, one-to-many messaging platform's appeal.

"We've heard from the people that use Twitter a lot – and we mean a lot – that we don't always build power features that meet their needs," product management director Sara Beykpour and product manager Smita Mittal Gupta said in a blog post.

"Well, that's about to change."

Hi, Twitter 👋 We have arrived.



Twitter Blue is going to be a journey and this is just the start. What features would you like to see up next? We want to hear from you. — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) June 3, 2021

Monthly subscriptions to Twitter Blue cost $3.49 ($2.88) in Canada and $4.49 ($3.44) in Australia in local currencies, and are available to any user, according to the blog.

Twitter has not yet announced when the service may roll out in other markets.

Perks for Blue subscribers will include a brief window of time during which they can "undo" or tweak a tweet. However, this limited feature only lets people set a timer of no more than 30 seconds during which they can alter or cancel a post, so those who want to alter their messages will have to be quick.

Additional features include tools making it easier to organise or read posts, along with access to dedicated customer support for trouble-shooting.

Twitter planned to enhance Blue based on feedback during the initial phase.

"For those wondering, no, a free Twitter is not going away, and never will," Beykpour and Gupta said.

"This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it."

Twitter has been open about its plan for a premium paid platform in the past few months. In January, it acquired Revue, a newsletter provider, and earlier in May bought Scroll, a subscription service that removes adverts from news sites.

Last month, the social network also started testing a "Tip Jar", which allows selected users to send monetary tips to content creators on the platform.

A limited number of users around the world who tweet in English can add a Tip Jar feature to their profiles, but it is not yet know when the feature may become a permanent addition to the platform.

- Additional reporting by AFP