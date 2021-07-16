Discover hidden details in 10 popular emojis: from train destinations to rebellious snails

It’s World Emoji Day on Saturday, a day on which we celebrate all the non-verbal things we say in our WhatsApps, text messages and across many social media platforms.

This year alone, 217 new emojis have been approved for launch, including a burning heart and face in the clouds, creating even more ways to say what you mean when words fail, time constraints or you just can’t be bothered to chat.

According to CNBC, World Emoji Day was created in 2014 by Jeremy Burge, the London creator of the website Emojipedia. Since 2017, Apple has announced new emoji developments on this day and global brands and famous names have also hopped on board. On July 17, 2015, Pepsi launched PepsiMoji, Hollywood studio Sony announced casting news for The Emoji Movie on this day in 2016, and ever one to hitch her wagon to a marketing opportunity, Kim Kardashian launched her own Kimoji fragrance line on July 17, 2018.

While the hidden meaning of many emojis have become well known, and a recent online battle between Millennials and Gen Z revealed that emojis used showed your age – the crying laughing emoji is Millennial, while the skull is Gen Z’s preferred way to say ‘lol’ – there are some hidden details you might have missed.

From what’s written on the pages of the book emoji to exactly where the metro train is headed, we bet you can’t make it to the end of the list without scrolling through your iPhone to check on these details …

1. The date on the calendar

July 17 on the calendar emoji refers to the date in 2002 when Apple debuted the iCal feature. Courtesy Emojipedia

Frequent users of the more business-themed emojis might have noticed that the date on the calendar icon is July 17 – World Emoji Day. But which came first, the emoji or the celebratory day?

In this instance, the emoji came first, with July 17 chosen because it is the date that Apple’s iCal premiered at technology trade show Macworld back in 2002.

2. The snail and the lizard face the other way

The snail and lizard emojis are the only animals who face to the right. All the others face to the front or left. Supplied

Of the 116 animal emojis (and, yes, we are including the unicorn), they all face to the front or left, apart from two – the snail and the lizard.

The snail emoji was introduced in 2010 and remained the standalone right-facing animal, until the lizard arrived in 2016 to keep it company in its right-facing solidarity. Although the internet has some theories as to why this is, no one really knows.

3. You can create couples with different colour skin tones

iPhone users can now choose the skin colour for the couples emojis. Supplied

Earlier this year, the couples emojis got more inclusive. Apple introduced the ability to choose which skin tones best represented users when posting a couple emoji.

Simply press on the couple, then select the tones that best represent you and your partner.

4. There is real text on the book emoji

The text in the book and on the clipboard emojis is from Apple’s 1997–2002 Crazy Ones/Think Different ad campaign. Courtesy Emojipedia

You might need to find yourself a powerful magnifying glass to see it, but there is actual writing on the book emoji. The same text is on the clipboard, and paper and pencil emojis.

“Here’s to the crazy ones,” it says. “The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes …”

The text is a shortened version of the monologue from Apple’s 1997–2002 Crazy Ones/Think Different ad campaign, created by creative marketer Rob Siltanen, which ends: “Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

5. The deaf emoji signs a real word

The emoji representing deaf people uses an actual word in American Sign Language. Courtesy Emojipedia

The emoji symbolising deaf people, in which the person gestures with their index finger between the ear and mouth, is the sign used to signify deafness in American Sign Language and many other global sign languages.

6. Emojis within emojis

The French fries and post house emojis both feature other emojis. Courtesy Emojipedia

In what can only be considered the Inception of emojis, there are two which feature popular icons within them. The first is the fries in the food section, which features the smiley face emoji on the front of the red packet.

The second is the post house in the buildings section, which features a postal horn on the front to mark it as a post office. The postal horn itself is found in the objects section.

7. The pager emoji has a number

The pager emoji features the area code 555, regularly used to create fictitious numbers in US films and advertising. Courtesy Emojipedia

Much to the internet’s amusement, the pager emoji continues to feature despite the popularity of the once cutting-edge communication technology falling out of favour since the early 2000s.

The number on the pager reads: 555-3215. Triple 5 is commonly used in films and adverts as a fictitious area code, but no one seems to know what the “3215” signifies.

8. The metro emoji is en route to Apple’s original HQ

IL2 on the front of the metro train is thought to refer to a building at Apple's original Infinite Loop HQ. Courtesy Emojipedia

In the transport section, the metro train has IL2 written on the front where a train would usually feature its destination. Apple fans believe IL2 is a reference to Infinite Loop, the name of Apple’s original headquarters in Cupertino, California, which comprised six buildings.

Steve Jobs’s office was in IL1, and Apple employee Chris Espinosa told Wired: “Building 1 was occupied first by the exec staff and software group. Building 2 was all the Mac web.”

9. The credit card emoji has a signature

The 'John Appleseed' signature on the credit card emoji is the pseudonym used by a former Apple chief executive. Courtesy Emojipedia

Although you might expect the signature on the gold credit card to be that of Steve Jobs or another original Apple founder, the name actually reads John Appleseed.

The original John Appleseed was a man named John Chapman, an American pioneer nurseryman who, in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, introduced apple trees to large parts of the American east coast.

In Apple Inc lore, John Appleseed is the pseudonym of former Apple chief executive Mike Markkula, who used the name as his alias while publishing software for the Apple II.

10. The most used emoji on Twitter is …

The crying laughing emoji is the most-used emoji on Twitter according to real-time tracker emojitracker.com. Courtesy Emojipedia

… the crying laughing emoji. Twitter emoji tracker emojitracker.com scans the social media platform in real time, and shows that the tears of joy or crying laughing emoji is consistently the top choice.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

box COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Letstango.com Started: June 2013 Founder: Alex Tchablakian Based: Dubai Industry: e-commerce Initial investment: Dh10 million Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 300,000 unique customers every month

Other simple ideas for sushi rice dishes Cheat’s nigiri

This is easier to make than sushi rolls. With damp hands, form the cooled rice into small tablet shapes. Place slices of fresh, raw salmon, mackerel or trout (or smoked salmon) lightly touched with wasabi, then press, wasabi side-down, onto the rice. Serve with soy sauce and pickled ginger. Easy omurice

This fusion dish combines Asian fried rice with a western omelette. To make, fry cooked and cooled sushi rice with chopped vegetables such as carrot and onion and lashings of sweet-tangy ketchup, then wrap in a soft egg omelette. Deconstructed sushi salad platter

This makes a great, fuss-free sharing meal. Arrange sushi rice on a platter or board, then fill the space with all your favourite sushi ingredients (edamame beans, cooked prawns or tuna, tempura veggies, pickled ginger and chilli tofu), with a dressing or dipping sauce on the side.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

The biog Favourite Quote: “Real victories are those that protect human life, not those that result from its destruction emerge from its ashes,” by The late king Hussain of Jordan. Favourite Hobby: Writing and cooking Favourite Book: The Prophet by Gibran Khalil Gibran

RESULT Bayern Munich 5 Eintrracht Frankfurt 2

Bayern: Goretzka (17'), Müller (41'), Lewandowski (46'), Davies (61'), Hinteregger (74' og)

Frankfurt: Hinteregger (52', 55')

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

MATCH INFO Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

MATCH INFO FA Cup final Chelsea 1

Hazard (22' pen) Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Gorillaz

The Now Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

