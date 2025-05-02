ORA unveils Bayn - a coastal community development bridging Abu Dhabi and Dubai

ORA Developers has unveiled Bayn, a visionary coastal community development where city energy meets coastal serenity without compromise. The 4.8 million-sq-m masterplan in Ghantoot was unveiled at a launch event in the presence of influential business leaders and government representatives. In Ghantoot, Bayn embraces the compact-city philosophy, integrating schools, retail, sports, leisure, and wellness facilities, all accessible within 15 minutes. Featuring 1.2 km of beachfront with crystal-clear Arabian Gulf waters, lagoons, a marina and a business park, the community is crafted for those seeking a dynamic yet tranquil lifestyle. “Our vision with Bayn is to create a destination that enhances how people experience time and space," says Naguib Sawiris, chairman and chief executive of ORA Developers. “We are bringing together the best of both worlds: the dynamism of city living and the calm of a coastal retreat. By investing in sustainable infrastructure, walkable neighbourhoods, and high-quality amenities, we’re not just building homes - we’re shaping an environment where people can flourish. We look forward to seeing Bayn evolve into one of the UAE’s most sought-after addresses - one that enriches every moment.” Bayn’s design is inspired by the site’s natural history. Preliminary insights suggest that the land may have once been shaped by waterways, a concept that has influenced the master plan, reintroducing water as a defining element. At the core of the community lies a seamless connection to water with over seven kilometres of waterfront living, framed by 9,000 residences, including mansions, villas, townhouses, and apartments. The community is further enhanced by a marina, a beach town, a business park and multiple promenades, creating a seamless connection between land and sea. More than 55 per cent of Bayn’s land area is dedicated to open space, including one million square metres of public parks, landscaped pathways, and outdoor activity zones featuring gyms, padel courts, barbecue areas and playgrounds. A standout feature of Bayn is its expansive sports club, covering more than 100,000 sq m. This facility is designed to cater to professional athletes and families, offering a comprehensive range of sports and recreational activities. A network of pedestrian, cycling, and running trails connects high-energy social centres such as the bustling marina promenade to quieter enclaves designed for relaxation and wellness. Bayn is designed on principles of responsible development, integrating smart, sustainable solutions at every level. Solar-powered energy systems reduce reliance on traditional power sources. A landscape of native greenery enhances the environment while supporting sustainable water use. Smart water and waste management systems enhance environmental efficiency. Building orientations maximise natural light and airflow, reducing cooling demands. These elements contribute to a lower carbon footprint and an enhanced quality of life, aligning with the UAE’s long-term sustainability agenda. Bayn is designed for seamless access to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with direct connectivity to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, Al Fayah Road, Sheikh Zayed Road and Mohamed Bin Zayed Road — placing residents 35 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 45 minutes from central Abu Dhabi. Future infrastructure projects, including the Etihad Railway and airport expansions, further elevate Bayn’s strategic positioning, while its proximity to major developments such as Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai South makes it a compelling investment destination. The first phase of Bayn introduces 464 meticulously designed residences, spread across two gated clusters, offering 10 distinct typologies, with a selection of three to five-bedroom homes and is set for handover in 2028. Residents of Phase One will enjoy a clubhouse and a curated mix of F&B and retail experiences, reinforcing Bayn’s vision of a seamlessly integrated, self-sufficient coastal destination. With a blend of compact city principles, ecological stewardship, and strategic dual-city connectivity, Bayn is set to redefine the UAE’s waterfront real estate landscape - offering a lifestyle that balances social vibrancy with the serenity of the sea.