Hospitality excellence and leading resorts add to ORA success story

Master developer ORA has gained a global reputation for delivering luxury lifestyles through its property and hospitality projects.

With a steady stream of flagship projects in cherished locations, the company has become a celebrated name behind prestigious new destinations.

These give great promise for what ORA is preparing to deliver in the UAE with its Ghantoot mixed-use megaproject - one of the country’s largest ever private sector schemes - on the Abu Dhabi and Dubai border.

Among the existing addresses that hallmark ORA Hospitality’s success story is Silversands, Grand Anse in Grenada.

Set on the southernmost island in the Antilles archipelago, this enchanting five-star escape embraces the wild beauty of Grand Anse Beach.

Silversands Grenada. ORA Developers

The resort incorporates 43 rooms and suites, beachfront and hillside villas, a full-service spa, fitness centre, watersports, and - at 100 metres - the longest pool in the Caribbean.

Guests can indulge their gastronomic aspirations in globally inspired restaurants, Asiatique and the Grenadian Grill.

All of which has been delivered with the architectural excellence and refined living mandate that underpins ORA’s reputation and progress.

Silversands Grenada. ORA Developers

The story behind Silversands, Grenada is inspirational itself - the project came about after a friend suggested to ORA’s chairman and chief executive officer Naguib Sawiris that he visit Grenada.

Already a well-travelled businessman, he fell in love with the island, which borders the eastern Caribbean Sea and western Atlantic Ocean.

And he wished that other world-weary travellers should discover and embrace Grenada’s beauty and charm within a resort that mixes impeccable design, serene landscaping and world-class service.

Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO. ORA Developers

Added to that, is easy-to-use technology, including an app that empowers guests’ mobile phones to reserve a beach lounger.

Architects and designers AW², Reda Amalou & Stephanie Ledoux took their cue from Mother Nature, and let Grenada’s beauty inform the detail.

ORA has successful mixed-use developments and residential properties in Greece, Egypt, Pakistan and Cyprus.

Silversands represents another leap forward as one of two experiential ORA hospitality brands.

“The creation of this iconic hotel was very brave,” says Mark Scott, chief executive for ORA Caribbean, “representing a big challenge for ORA.”

Meanwhile, Ashraf El Zahed, chief marketing officer at ORA Hospitality, highlights the villa offering as one of “our key advantages” at Silversands Grenada.

“It is second to none on the level of the Caribbean and even globally,” he adds.

Silversands Beach House, meanwhile, is ORA’s planned luxury boutique hotel, beside Portici Beach, Grenada. Featuring 28 rooms, guests will be able to choose from Hilltop and beachfront tents.

ORA has documented its stellar journey in five engaging episodes for the aspirational documentary A Journey Through Time.

Silversands features prominently in episode three, A Gateway To Timeless Moments, as ORA Hospitality takes centre stage to spotlight how memorable guest experiences are at the heart of everything it seeks to achieve.

The documentary explores ORA’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled hospitality by pairing world-class amenities with stunning decor, and exceptional service with bespoke experiences.

It showcases Mr Sawiris’ visionary approach and pursuit of excellence by embracing the seamless integration of remarkable amenities, service and architecture to create unforgettable moments for guests.

Underlining this is ORA’s other hospitality brand, Yi Hotel.

Yi Hotel, Mykonos is the company’s dynamic and sustainably minded boutique property, on the beautiful and spirited Greek island of Mykonos.

Yi Hotel Mykonos. ORA Developers

It captures the essence of a celebrated location in the Cyclades, with Yi translating as ‘Earth’ in Greek, and ‘one’ in Japanese.

This reflects the four-star hotel’s minimalist yet modern luxury styling and embraces the island’s surrounding natural beauty from its setting close to the stunning Elia Beach.

Guests can choose from suitably named accommodation options such as the Divine Plunge Pool Room with garden, a Superb Sea View Room gazing onto the Aegean Sea, an Embrace Private Pool Room with large outdoor space or an Oasis Suite complete with plunge pool and garden.

Yi Hotel Mykonos. ORA Developers

Tailored vacation experiences are available, such as poolside massages or rejuvenating facials, pre-breakfast guided walks or swimming tours to make the most of surrounding natural attractions.

Guests can indulge in an olive oil or wine-tasting session, explore beyond Yi Hotel with a boat excursion to historic Delos island, horseback riding - or even receive a DJ lesson from in-house talent Caelina.

ORA will add to its Greek island presence with Silversands Mykonos. This comprises six resort pools, 88 guest rooms, five free-standing villas, and a floating rock bar.

Silversands Mykonos. ORA Developers

Yi and the Silversands brands are managed by ORA’s hospitality team, rather than an outside management brand, enabling them to operate closer to Mr Sawiris’ personal taste and strong vision for the properties, and the high-end service and sophistication he aspires for them.

ORA Hospitality chief executive officer Dimitrios Zarikos says: “Once you offer personalised experiences that cater to each guest’s unique needs, then you can talk about having great service that people will want to come back to.”

In total, the hospitality segment has a total of 200 hospitality rooms, with future expansion plans which include UAE and different areas of Africa.

With insight from Eng. Sawiris, Mr Zerikos and other ORA leaders, episode 3, A Gateway To Timeless Moments explores the dedication and passion of ORA Hospitality in providing outstanding service and memorable guest experiences, designed to set new standards in the industry.

This promises great things for ORA’s substantial entry into the UAE market.

In partnership with Abu Dhabi investment company Q Holding, it will create a smart, sustainable city in Ghantoot, Abu Dhabi.

ORA’s largest development and first footprint in the UAE will be the largest real estate development in the history of the nation’s private sector.

The waterfront project is set to be an up-scale, sustainable and comprehensive city of the future with a total area of 12.6 million sqm which makes it equivalent to 65% of the area of Beirut. Located at a unique and central location - on a sandy stretch of coast between Dubai and Abu Dhabi - the huge project will target residents and tourists seeking a luxurious live-work-play community.

It also provides ORA with the opportunity to create a desirable destination that bridges the UAE’s two most progressive and best-known cities.