London Tech Week: UK calls for barriers to be torn down to digital trade

New International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan says the UK must break down "digital barriers" to open up new opportunities. PA

The UK tech sector raised £13.5 billion in the first six months of 2021 as the government warned its future growth depended on cutting red-tape and cross-borders barriers to trade.

The sum is more than three times the amount for the same period last year and outstripped regional rival Germany which raised £6.2 billion, according to the UK’s Digital Economy Council, a body aimed at creating jobs and growth in the sector.

The UK will seek to build the country’s reputation as the centre of European investment at the London Tech Week conference.

Digital trade – digitally-enabled transactions in goods and services – is vital for the UK contributing £150bn to the economy in 2019 and employing nearly 5 per cent of the work force.

But many businesses face barriers that block access to overseas markets, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will say on Monday.

Read More Aramex sells data technology company InfoFort for $91m

Smoothing international commerce in digital products has been built into trade talks since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. The UK has agreed details of digital free trade as part of a pact with Japan last year and has started talks with Singapore on another agreement.

“All of us depend on digital trade, yet British businesses face digital barriers in countries who take a protectionist approach,” she said. “I want the UK to break down these barriers and open up new, exciting opportunities for businesses and consumers so we can see improved productivity, jobs and growth.”

The UK ranks third in the world, after the US and China, for tech investment and the number of tech unicorns – privately-held companies worth more than $1 billion. Twenty unicorns were created in the past six months alone taking the total to 105, according to the council.