Watchdog rates UK government ‘inadequate’ in aid review after £4 billion reduction

Britain’s aid watchdog has rated the UK government “inadequate” in three reviews of its aid programmes.

The government faced heavy criticism after announcing £4 billion ($5.66bn) of cuts which it said were temporary and necessary given Britain's record levels of borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, a report published by the Independent Commission for Aid Impact said the government failed to implement its recommendations in three separate aid reviews.

The ICAI vowed to continue to monitor aid programmes and called for a renewed focus on transparency and accountability.

ICAI’s chief commissioner Dr Tamsyn Barton said she was concerned at the government’s lack of engagement with the watchdog.

“On the one hand, we have seen impressive improvements as a result of ICAI’s engagement with organisations delivering UK aid,” she said.

“However, we have also observed that the turbulence created by Covid-19 and two associated processes of major cuts to programmes, together with the merger of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with the Department for International Development, have set back progress.

“A cause for concern in this context has been a reduction in open engagement in the follow-up process.

“While it may be that this is a result of overload at an exceptionally busy time, transparency is key to learning and given the increased focus on ICAI’s role in enabling UK aid to learn and improve, it is more important than ever before."

The ISAI re-examined three of its reviews – 'How UK aid learns', 'Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative' and 'The changing nature of UK aid in Ghana' – to assess progress on implementing its recommendations.

“They [the UK government] have held back the implementation of recommendations intended to improve the effectiveness and impact of government interventions and to assure taxpayers of the value for money of UK aid spending,” the report said. It

The report rated the government's progress as “inadequate”.

“The follow-up review mainly covered actions taken by the UK government to address ICAI recommendations during the calendar year 2020, a period of enormous change in the UK aid landscape,” the watchdog said.

“The pandemic triggered a global humanitarian crisis in response to which the UK government recommitted a total of £1.39bn from its aid budget towards the response.

“At the same time, lockdown measures and restrictions on travel around the world severely affected the delivery of aid programmes, as did an unprecedented in-year cut of £712 million in planned expenditure after a sharp drop in UK gross national income.”

In November the government announced its decision to cut support for international development programmes from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of Britain's national income.

The ICAI said these cuts, twinned with the merger of the two departments last September, “contributed to deep uncertainty about the context for implementing ICAI’s recommendations”.

It outlined how responses to ICAI requests were “sometimes slow and information needed in order to assess progress on recommendations was often not forthcoming”, contrasting with more transparent responses in previous years.

Andrew Mitchell, a former international development minister, previously labelled the reduction as "a betrayal" and said the aid cuts were "potentially illegal”.

He said Britain was cutting support for programmes that included the supply of clean water, treatment for HIV-Aids and food programmes.

Dozens of charities and the UN criticised the move, saying it would cost lives.

Four tips to secure IoT networks Mohammed Abukhater, vice president at FireEye in the Middle East, said: - Keep device software up-to-date. Most come with basic operating system, so users should ensure that they always have the latest version - Besides a strong password, use two-step authentication. There should be a second log-in step like adding a code sent to your mobile number - Usually smart devices come with many unnecessary features. Users should lock those features that are not required or used frequently - Always create a different guest network for visitors

The specs: 2017 Dodge Viper SRT Price, base / as tested Dh460,000 Engine 8.4L V10 Transmission Six-speed manual Power 645hp @ 6,200rpm Torque 813Nm @ 5,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 16.8L / 100km

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Tentative schedule of 2017/18 Ashes series 1st Test November 23-27, The Gabba, Brisbane 2nd Test December 2-6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3rd Test Dcember 14-18, Waca, Perth 4th Test December 26-30, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5th Test January 4-8, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

Summer special

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km

Top financial tips for graduates Araminta Robertson, of the Financially Mint blog, shares her financial advice for university leavers: 1. Build digital or technical skills: After graduation, people can find it extremely hard to find jobs. From programming to digital marketing, your early twenties are for building skills. Future employers will want people with tech skills. 2. Side hustle: At 16, I lived in a village and started teaching online, as well as doing work as a virtual assistant and marketer. There are six skills you can use online: translation; teaching; programming; digital marketing; design and writing. If you master two, you’ll always be able to make money. 3. Networking: Knowing how to make connections is extremely useful. Use LinkedIn to find people who have the job you want, connect and ask to meet for coffee. Ask how they did it and if they know anyone who can help you. I secured quite a few clients this way. 4. Pay yourself first: The minute you receive any income, put about 15 per cent aside into a savings account you won’t touch, to go towards your emergency fund or to start investing. I do 20 per cent. It helped me start saving immediately.

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

