UK’s foreign aid cut ‘a failure of kindness and compassion’

Senior UN diplomat says Britain’s reputation tarnished ahead of G7

UK told decision to cut foreign aid spending will cost lives in places such as Yemen. AFP 
UK told decision to cut foreign aid spending will cost lives in places such as Yemen. AFP 

A senior UN diplomat said the UK’s decision to slash its foreign aid budget is a “failure of kindness and compassion” that risks undermining its reputation abroad.

Charities including Oxfam and ActionAid UK also said the spending cut had caused “devastation" and tarnished Britain’s credibility ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall next week.

Read More

A group of MPs are plotting to force the government's hand in order to reverse cuts to foreign aid spending. AFPUK MPs try to block foreign aid cuts that 'allow extremism to flourish'

Britain is the only G7 country winding back its support for international development programmes, with the foreign aid budget slashed from 0.7 per cent of national income to 0.5 per cent.

A group of 30 rebel Conservative Party MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May, will attempt to reverse the decision on Monday in a potential vote in the House of Commons.

The group has proposed amending legislation related to a new scientific research agency to make up any shortfall from the 0.7 per cent target next year.

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, will decide whether to allow the vote to proceed.

Ahead of the potential vote, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Mark Lowcock, urged the government to back the MPs.

He said he was concerned the cut was undermining Britain’s trustworthiness at a crucial moment when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is a failure of kindness and empathy. It’s a breach of a promise,” he told Times Radio.

“I’m afraid there’s no question that that costs lives. If you slash aid to starving Yemeni children, you know, they die. Likewise, in Syria.”

Mr Lowcock, who is a former head of Britain’s Department of International Development, said the UK stood alone among major economies in using the pandemic to slash aid spending.

“Every other G7 country in the world has all of these economic problems because of the pandemic,” he said.

“And nobody else is slashing their aid budget.”

Ministers have said the funding cut is needed to help improve the deteriorating budget position, with the government borrowing record amounts to respond to the pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to restore the foreign aid budget when the country’s financial situation improves but has not said when that is likely to happen.

Meanwhile, a group of charities including Oxfam, WWF UK and Save the Children warned the cuts were a “double blow to the world’s poorest communities”.

“While other G7 countries have stepped up their aid budget, the UK is the only one to have rowed back on its commitments,” the charities said.

“As a result, families are going hungry, girls are not going to school, women’s rights are being side-lined, persons with disabilities are being further left behind, vaccines are expiring on shelves, and diseases are being allowed to spread and we are reneging on our commitment to lead from the front on tackling climate change.”

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was “cautiously optimistic” that MPs could defeat the government on the cuts.

“We’re trying to make sure Britain’s foreign footprint - Global Britain - really means something,” he told Sky News.

“The reality is that Britain has a huge opportunity to shape the world in extraordinary flux. This, along with our defence, diplomatic and trade capabilities, is part of that.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC on Sunday that the “temporary” spending cut was "entirely reasonable", given that the pandemic had caused a "once-in-300-year economic interruption".

UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres previously described the cuts as a "death sentence".

The reduction in spending led to UK aid to Yemen being cut from £197m pledged in 2020 to £87m this year.

Funding for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative was reduced from £100m to £5m, while education funding for girls was cut by 40 per cent on average from the previous four years.

The UN Population Fund said the UK planned to cut family planning aid from £154 million to £23m this year.

Published: June 6, 2021 06:19 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government