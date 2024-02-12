Biden to host King Abdullah amid concerns of Gaza war widening

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

President Joe Biden will welcome Jordan's King Abdullah II to the White House on Monday to discuss efforts to mediate a ceasefire in Gaza, amid growing concerns that Israel is preparing to launch a major military operation in Rafah.

It is the first meeting between the two leaders since a drone strike killed three US troops in a base in Jordan last month.

The Biden administration blamed Iran-backed militant groups for the deaths, the first after months of attacks on US troops and installations in Iraq and Syria since the start of the Israel-Gaza war.

The US responded with air strikes on targets it said were linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, and an attack in Baghdad that killed at least one senior figure from an Iraqi militia supported by Iran, amplifying concerns that the war in Gaza will spread into a wider regional conflict.

The meeting, which marks King Abdullah's fourth visit to the White House since Mr Biden became President in 2021, comes as the US administration has been trying to broker a second humanitarian pause in the war now in its fifth month, during which aid supplies would enter the besieged Gaza Strip and hostages held by Hamas would be released in exchange for Palestinian detainees being freed from Israeli jails.

It also comes as Mr Biden faces an increasing backlash from Arab-Americans and from within his Democratic Party over his support of Israel in its military campaign on Gaza that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians since October 7, the majority of them civilians, according to health authorities in Gaza.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is preparing for a major military operation in Rafah, near the Egyptian border, where an estimated 1.3 million people have been forced to flee.

The White House last week said it would not support any such plans as it would spell disaster for the Palestinian civilians who have sought refuge there.

At least 93 people were killed in overnight in Israeli strikes on Rafah and more 160 were killed across Gaza, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

Mr Biden last week levelled some of his most direct criticism at Israel, saying the actions of its military have been “over the top”.

The King of Jordan is also concerned about the escalation in violence in the occupied West Bank, where more than 290 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers since the war began.