Two Israeli hostages rescued in Gaza night raid as air strikes hit Rafah

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Two Israeli hostages held by Hamas were rescued by Israeli troops on Monday, the Israeli army said.

The rescue was reported in the southern Gaza town of Rafah, which came under fresh bombardment from Israeli jets on Sunday morning, killing at least 50 people, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The army identified the two hostages as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, saying they “were kidnapped by the Hamas terrorist organisation on October 7th from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak”.

The Israeli military said the operation was a joint effort between the Shin Bet, the Israeli internal security services, the military and the police.

The rescue operation comes ahead of fresh negotiations on Tuesday in Cairo, with hostage releases, releases of Palestinians in Israeli jails and a possible truce on the agenda, part of continuing mediation attempts involving the US, Qatar and Egypt to strike a compromise between Hamas and Israel.

“They are both in good medical condition, and were transferred for medical examination at the Sheba Tel Hashomer hospital,” the Israeli army said.

The effort is one of at least three reported hostage rescue attempts since Hamas took about 250 Israelis hostage during its surprise attack on southern Israel.

Israel says about 130 are still in Gaza following a hostages for Palestinian detainees exchange that saw the release of 200 Palestinians and a week long truce. Twenty-nine of the remaining 130 hostages are thought to be dead.

Israel responded to the October 7 attack with a massive aerial bombardment of the strip, striking Hamas rocket sites but also destroying densely populated neighbourhoods and tower blocks. More than 28,000 Palestinians have died in the onslaught and subsequent ground invasion.

Monday’s rescue effort is one of at least three reported since Israeli forces entered Gaza on October 27.

On October 30, Israeli commandos rescued Ori Megidish, a soldier captured during the October 7 raid. Over a week later, two Israeli soldiers were injured in a failed rescue attempt, according to Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.