Biden calls Israel's Gaza response 'over the top'

US President Joe Biden on Thursday levelled some of his most direct criticism at Israel since it invaded the Gaza Strip in October, saying its military response has been “over the top”.

Mr Biden also said he had been working “tirelessly” to push for a deal that would lead to a “sustained pause” in the fighting.

“I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in the Gaza Strip has been over the top,” Mr Biden said in remarks from the White House, during which he primarily spoke about the findings of a probe into his handling of classified documents.

The President, who is under immense political pressure from progressives and the Arab-American community to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza, said he had succeeded in getting Israel and Egypt to allow more aid into the besieged strip, where more than 27,800 people have been killed, according to health authorities.

He also said he was “pushing very hard” for a deal that would lead to Hamas releasing its remaining hostages in return for a ceasefire.

“I’ve been working tirelessly in this deal … to lead to sustained pause in the fighting in the actions taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Mr Biden said.

Despite intense US and international efforts to bring about a truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to summarily dismiss such talk on Wednesday and vowed to keep fighting Hamas until Israel achieved “absolute victory”.

Mr Biden in December said Israel was losing international support due to its “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza, but the US has nonetheless continued to back Israel’s offensive after Hamas attacked on October 7, resulting in the deaths of about 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities.

The war has become a political albatross for Mr Biden, who is frequently met with protester cries of “Genocide Joe” at campaign events.

The White House earlier on Thursday said it would not support any plans by Israel for a major military operation in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, because it would spell disaster for the Palestinian civilians seeking refuge there.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had made US concerns about such operations clear during meetings with Israeli officials.

