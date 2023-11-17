Israel-Gaza war: US police and pro-ceasefire protesters clash outside DNC in Washington

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Police and protesters have clashed outside the Democratic National Committee's headquarters in Washington during a demonstration for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Scores of Democratic representatives and candidates, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, were inside the building for a campaign reception on Wednesday evening when it was interrupted by chanting outside.

US Capitol Police officers grappled the some of the protesters to try to remove them from the area, with one demonstrator being shoved down a staircase leading to the entrance.

Police said about 150 people were “illegally and violently protesting” but demonstrators blamed police for the violence, saying officers rushed at them without warning.

Dani Noble, who came from Philadelphia for the demonstration, told the Associated Press that police, some of whom were wearing riot gear, started “pulling on folks that are disabled or have chronic illnesses, pulling people to the ground”.

Politicians who were inside the building said police had evacuated the DNC headquarters.

President Joe Biden and his Democratic Party are facing growing anger from progressives over the administration's refusal to back calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.