Israel to begin four-hour 'pauses' in Gaza daily

Israel will begin to enact four-hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza on a daily basis, the White House said on Thursday.

The pauses will be announced three hours beforehand, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

“We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause and that this process is starting today,” he said.

“We're glad to see that the Israel Defence Forces are willing to take this step.”

The development follows US discussions in recent days with Israeli counterparts, including the latest call that President Joe Biden had with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The US still does not endorse a ceasefire, arguing it would allow Hamas time to regroup.

The pauses will allow the movement of humanitarian assistance to those in need, Mr Kirby said.

“It could also provide enough of a window to help people get out of harm's way," he added

"It could also provide brief windows of opportunity for safe passage for those hostages from where they're being held.”