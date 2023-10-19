Jim Jordan won't make third attempt to become US House speaker, reports say

Outspoken Republican Jim Jordan will not hold a third ballot to be speaker of the US House of Representatives and will instead back empowering interim speaker Patrick McHenry, the Washington Post and Punchbowl said on Thursday.

Mr Jordan, who tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election, had been due to seek the chamber's approval for the third day in a row, after twice failing to secure the necessary 217 votes from his fellow Republicans.

Despite strong endorsements from Mr Trump, Mr Jordan had been losing support. On Wednesday, 22 Republicans voted against him, two more than the initial vote a day earlier.

CNN reported that Mr Jordan is not dropping out of the speakership race altogether, but is leaning towards giving more power to Mr McHenry, who is filling the speaker's chair on a temporary basis.

Having no speaker means the House cannot debate legislation and several urgent items require attention, including averting a potential government shutdown in less than a month and authorising additional funds for Ukraine and Israel.

The prolonged leadership battle has outlined divisions among Republicans who control the chamber by a narrow 221-212 margin.

On October 3, a small group of Republicans ousted Kevin McCarthy from the speaker's chair. The chamber's Number 2 Republican, Steve Scalise, dropped his leadership bid last week after he was unable to secure the 217 votes.

The chamber's top Democrat, Hakeem Jeffries, said his caucus would not support any leadership plan that involved Mr Jordan taking the gavel.

“That bipartisan path cannot be Jim Jordan, who's a poster child for Maga extremism and a clear and present danger to our democracy,” Mr Jeffries said, referring to Mr Trump's “Make America Great Again” slogan.