US House to reconvene for speaker vote as Jim Jordan struggles for support

The House of Representatives was scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday as Republican congressman Jim Jordan's hopes of becoming House speaker appeared to be slipping away from him.

The Ohio conservative fell way short of the 217 votes needed to secure the gavel on Tuesday after 20 members of his own party backed other candidates. And with the opposition expected to grow, a Jordan-led House now seems unlikely.

Republicans have been unable to elect a speaker since ousting Kevin McCarthy more than two weeks ago. That has caused paralysis in the US legislature, with lawmakers unable to respond to the Israel-Gaza war, debate on continued assistance for Ukraine and work to avert a government shutdown that is less than a month away.

The House is scheduled to undergo another round of voting at 11am ET.

“We're going to keep working,” Mr Jordan said on Tuesday night as he looked to sway his fellow Republicans to vote for him.

With Mr Jordan running out of options, lawmakers from both sides have been considering alternative solutions.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said it is time for Republicans to work with Democrats to reopen the chamber, although such a scenario at this stage seems implausible.

“The Republicans are unable to function right now,” Mr Jeffries said.

When asked about such an idea, Mr Jordan told reporters: “No one in our conference wants to see any type of coalition government with the Democrats.”

The conversation has also shifted to bestowing speakership powers to Patrick McHenry, Republican US Representative from North Carolina, who is currently serving as speaker pro tempore.

That idea has received the backing of two former Republican House speakers, Newt Gingrich and John Boehner.

But former president Donald Trump has stood by his endorsement of Mr Jordan. Speaking to reporters outside his civil fraud trial in New York, Mr Trump said he still believes the Republican lawmaker would secure the votes needed to win.

Mr Jordan has been one of Mr Trump's fiercest defenders, backing the former president's bogus fraud claims after the 2020 election. He also voted to overturn the electoral college count results for Arizona and Pennsylvania hours after Mr Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.