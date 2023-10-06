Biden planning to meet Xi in California next month, report says

The White House is making plans for an in-person meeting between US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during the Chinese leader's expected visit to San Francisco next month, The Washington Post has reported.

Mr Xi is expected to attend a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum, of which both the US and China are members.

Washington and Beijing have sought to thaw tension in recent months, with high-level officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen making visits to China.

Relations between the two powers have become frayed over Taiwan, trade restrictions and spying allegations, among other issues.

One administration official told the Post that the plan for Mr Biden and Mr Xi to meet was “pretty firm”.

Others have said there would be more clarification on a potential meeting after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Washington in the coming weeks.

Should those plans come to fruition, it would be the first time Mr Biden and Mr Xi meet since the G20 summit in Indonesia last year.

Mr Biden and cabinet officials have said that the US is not seeking to decouple from China, which has been a worry for Beijing.

San Francisco will host the Apec summit in November, which Mr Xi may attend. The Chinese leader skipped the G20 summit in New Delhi last month, while Mr Biden attended.