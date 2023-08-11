Biden calls China a 'ticking time bomb' over economic challenges

US President Joe Biden called China a “ticking time bomb” due to the nation's economic challenges, undercutting recent efforts at rapprochement between Washington and Beijing.

During a political fundraiser in Utah, Mr Biden said China was in trouble because of slowed economic growth, an ageing workforce and high unemployment – although he misquoted China's growth rate.

“China was growing at 8 per cent a year to maintain growth, now close to 2 per cent a year,” he said on Thursday night.

“When bad folks have problems, they do bad things.”

Mr Biden also misstated that the number of people who are of retirement age is larger than the number of people of working age.

Although Mr Biden misquoted China's economic growth, recent data suggests that there are cause for concerns.

Data from Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics showed that China's economy grew 4.5 per cent in the first quarter and 6.3 per cent in the second. Its gross domestic product grew by only 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Its economy has also entered deflation territory, in contrast with inflation in the US and other nations. China reported a 0.3 per cent drop in consumer prices this week, its first decline since February 2021.

China's unemployment rate currently sits at 5.3 per cent, compared to 3.5 per cent in the US. Its youth unemployment rate is also far higher, with more than one in five people aged 16-24 unemployed.

Mr Biden's remarks evoked memories of when he equated Chinese President Xi Jinping with “dictators” days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing. China condemned the remark as an “open political provocation”.

The US President earlier this week moved to restrict investments in China's technology sector, which remains a point of tension between the two countries.

“I don’t want to hurt China, but I’m watching,” he said.

Mr Biden added that he was seeking a “rational relationship” with China.

Several high-ranking officials in Mr Biden's administration have visited China in recent months to thaw tension.

Beijing has not yet publicly commented on Mr Biden's latest remarks.