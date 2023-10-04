US sends confiscated Iranian ammunition to Ukraine

The US has transferred to Ukraine's armed forces more than one million Iranian-made bullets seized while en route to Yemen last year, the American military's Central Command said on Wednesday.

Centcom said the bullets had been confiscated from a stateless dhow called the Marwan in December.

“The munitions were being transferred from the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] to the Houthis in Yemen in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216,” Centcom said in a statement.

About 1.1 million 7.62mm rounds, which are widely used in automatic rifles, were sent for use by the Ukrainian armed forces in their fight against Russia's invasion.

On Oct. 2, 2023, the U.S. government transferred approximately 1.1 million 7.62mm rounds to the Ukrainian armed forces https://t.co/XqEGvQzRMp — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 4, 2023

“The US is committed to working with our allies and partners to counter the flow of Iranian lethal aid in the region by all lawful means,” Centcom said.

In January, the US Navy seized 2,116 rifles destined for Yemen from a fishing boat in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran has emerged as a key arms supplier in the Ukraine war, aiding Russia in the grinding conflict.

Moscow has received hundreds of Iranian Shahed-136 one-way attack drones – sometimes called kamikaze drones and which Russia calls Geran-2 – for use in its war in Ukraine. Iran has also sent Russia its Mohajer drones for use in the conflict.

US Navy seizes assault rifles en route to Yemen – in pictures