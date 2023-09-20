Leaders from US, UAE and Saudi Arabia meet to discuss Yemen

Follow the latest news from UNGA

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in Yemen in a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

The meeting comes on the heels of Monday's GCC meeting, which began the week of high-level debates.

Mr Blinken said the meeting was an “opportunity to have some dedicated time together to delve a little bit deeper even into our shared commitment to advance peace in Yemen”.

Yemen has factored heavily into Mr Blinken’s engagements this week as he met with Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad al Alimi on Monday.

According to a readout of the meeting released by the US State Department, the three discussed “shared regional priorities,” which included “their commitment to a durable resolution to the conflict in Yemen in close coordination with Yemeni parties”.

Diplomatic sources told The National that the meeting “reaffirmed the three countries’ alignment on the way forward in Yemen”.

The conflict, which has dragged on since September 2014, has calmed in recent years.

A UN-brokered ceasefire in April 2022 saw a dramatic reduction in fighting, which has more or less continued, despite the cease-fire expiring in October 2022.

Riyadh hosted the Houthis for several days of talks that concluded on Tuesday.

It was the first official visit by a Houthi delegation to the kingdom since the Yemeni war broke out in 2014, after the Iran-backed group ousted the internationally recognised government in Sanaa.

“The meeting emphasized the kingdom's ongoing support for Yemen and its people, as well as its unwavering commitment to encourage Yemeni parties to engage in dialogue to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution under the supervision of the United Nations,” the Saudi Press Agency said in a statement on the dialogue with the Houthis.

Mr Blinken "welcomes" the talks in Riyadh" State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Washington, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh agreed that “co-operation among the three governments and Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council is essential to advancing UN-led peace efforts,” said Mr Miller.