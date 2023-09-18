UNGA 2023 schedule: A guide to which nations are speaking and when

The annual meeting of the United Nations is taking place at its headquarters in New York and top officials will discuss the yearly agenda and global issues.

The war in Ukraine andthe climate are expected to dominate discussions. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the global gathering in person for the first time, and speak at a council meeting on September 20 on upholding the UN Charter in Ukraine.

The high-level week kicks off with a summit aimed at energising worldwide efforts towards the UN's 2030 development goals, which have been experiencing significant delays. This summit is scheduled for Monday, September 18.

At the start of the General Debate this week on September 19, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will present his annual report on the state of the world.

The UN’s 193 member states will be provided with a platform and 15 to 20 minutes to address the international community.

As is customary, Brazil's leader will be the first national figurehead to address the hall on Tuesday followed by US President Joe Biden.

After that will be a quick succession of world leaders over the course of the following six days.

This is the complete schedule of countries due to be speaking at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York:

Tuesday, 19 September

Morning: Brazil, United States, Colombia, Jordan, Poland, Cuba, Turkey, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Guatemala, Hungary, Switzerland, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan.

Afternoon: Uzbekistan, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Algeria, Argentina, El Salvador, Morocco, Paraguay, Slovenia, Mozambique, Panama, Nigeria, Uruguay, Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Palau, Peru, Senegal.

Wednesday, 20 September

Morning: Seychelles, Rwanda, Cyprus, Namibia, Romania, Suriname, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ghana, Lithuania, Ecuador, Slovakia, Zambia, Bulgaria, Guyana, Croatia, Angola, Latvia, South Korea, Mongolia, Honduras.

Afternoon: Estonia, Comoros, Dominican Republic, Moldova, Chad, Sierra Leone, Monaco, Chile, Finland, Mauritania, Liberia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Marshall Islands, Botswana, Tajikistan.

Thursday, 21 September

Morning: Yemen, Central African Republic, Malawi, Kiribati, Zimbabwe, East Timor, Cameroon, Guinea, Burundi, Togo, Serbia, Niger, Dominica, Sri Lanka, Libya, Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Micronesia, Montenegro.

Afternoon: Guinea-Bissau, Nauru, Albania, South Sudan, Sudan, Palestine, European Union, China, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, Gambia, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Greece, Israel, Japan, Norway, Italy, Malaysia.

UNGA's best moments over the years

United Nations Nuclear Treaty Likened to diplomatic 'speed dating', UN General Assembly gives the world's top diplomats a chance to meet in person. The assembly has played host to a number of famous moments over the years. AP

Friday, 22 September

Morning: North Macedonia, Sweden, Mauritius, Lebanon, Nepal, Germany, Malta, Netherlands, Pakistan, Barbados, Canada, Thailand, Andorra, Kuwait, Saint Lucia, Fiji, Luxembourg, Bangladesh, Belgium.

Afternoon: Vietnam, Solomon Islands, Spain, Lesotho, Cambodia, Georgia, Vanuatu, Ireland, Grenada, Tuvalu, Antigua and Barbuda, Iraq, Haiti, Bahamas, Tonga, Madagascar.

Saturday, 23 September

Morning: Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Cape Verde, Somalia, Sao Tome and Principe, Laos, Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Russia, Indonesia, Mexico, Liechtenstein, Philippines, New Zealand, Maldives, San Marino.

Afternoon: Singapore, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Djibouti, Iceland, Belarus, UAE, Nicaragua, Oman, Belize, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Brunei, Armenia, France, Bahrain.

Tuesday, 26 September

Morning: Syria, Denmark, India, Jamaica, Venezuela, Bhutan, Mali, Tunisia, Vatican City, North Korea, Benin, Myanmar, Afghanistan.

– The order of nations can change on a daily basis.

Priyanka Chopra and other guest speakers at UNGA 2022