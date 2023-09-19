Saudi minister warns of synthetic drugs surge in Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has stressed the kingdom's commitment to battling the scourge of synthetic drugs in the Middle East.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Prince Faisal spoke of the surge in methamphetamines that are being made in countries that lack stability and security.

“We have seen explosive growth in synthetic drugs in our part of the world and we are seeing very, very deteriorating effects on our societies, and that is galvanising our engagement on this issue,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has been cracking down on illegal drug production and circulation in the kingdom, with thousands of arrests in recent years.

"We are gravely concerned about the public health and social harms associated with non-medical consumption of synthetic drugs and the challenges associated with illicit manufacture, diversion trafficking and related crimes," Prince Faisal said.

Drugs flooding the Middle East include Captagon, an amphetamine that is made in Syria.

Prince Faisal is leading the Saudi delegation at the high-level General Debate at the UNGA in New York.

He thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for leading an international coalition to address the security threat posed by synthetic drugs through global co-operation.

Prince Faisal will attend ministerial meetings scheduled within the framework of the GCC, the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation and the Arab League.