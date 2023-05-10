US and Saudi Arabia working to extend Sudan ceasefire, says Antony Blinken

The US is working with Saudi Arabia and other Arab states to extend a ceasefire in Sudan and reach a deal on the provision of humanitarian assistance, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

Negotiations between the warring sides, the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, began on Sunday in the Saudi city of Jeddah in an effort to end the bloodshed that has killed hundreds and forced many to flee.

“Together now, we are pressing the warring parties in Sudan to put down their guns and allow life-saving aid to reach the Sudanese people,” Mr Blinken said on Tuesday, during a joint press conference with his British counterpart James Cleverly.

Mr Blinken said US and Saudi diplomats were “deeply engaged in talks”, working with the UK, the UAE, the African Union and other partners.

“The collective aim that we have is to lay the foundation for further negotiations between the parties that we hope can lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities,” he said.

However, there have been no developments on the progress of the talks.

The Sudanese army and the RSF said they would try to tackle only ceasefire and humanitarian issues such as safe passage.

Numerous ceasefires have been breached since the conflict began on April 15.