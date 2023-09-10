Blinken says Elon Musk's Starlink 'vital tool' to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite service is a “vital tool” for Ukraine, after reports the billionaire turned off the network to thwart an attack on Russian naval ships last year.

The SpaceX CEO recently confirmed an account from an upcoming biography in which he described blocking access to his Starlink satellite network over Crimea in order to disrupt a Ukrainian attack on the Russian navy there.

Read more Elon Musk turned off Starlink to thwart Ukrainian attack on Russian ships, book says

“I can’t speak to a specific episode,” Mr Blinken said on CNN.

“Here’s what I can tell you: Starlink has been a vital tool for the Ukrainians to be able to communicate with each other, and particularly for the military to communicate in their effort to defend all of Ukraine’s territory.

“So what we would hope and expect is that that technology will remain fully available to the Ukrainians, it is vital to what they’re doing.”

Mr Blinken's comments come after Mr Musk acknowledged in his autobiography that he blocked internet access from his Starlink satellites during a Ukrainian raid in order to prevent SpaceX from being “complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.”

According to the book, due out on Tuesday and written by journalist Walter Isaacson, Mr Musk said that the Ukrainian drones “lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly” because he was worried about a “mini-Pearl Harbour” event.

Ukrainian troops have been relying on Starlink services since early 2022, after Russia invaded Kyiv and disrupted the country's communication systems.

When asked if Mr Musk may be conducting his own diplomatic outreach to the Russian government, Mr Blinken said: “I can’t speak to conversations that may or may have not happened, I don’t know."

“I’m focused on the fact that the technology itself – Starlink – has been really important to the Ukrainians,” he said.

“It remains so and it should continue to be part of what they’re able to call on to be able to communicate with themselves and, again, to have the military be able to communicate.”

Mr Blinken made an unannounced visit to Kyiv last week where he met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and unveiled another $1 billion in military and civilian aid for the Ukraine.

The visit came after western officials warned that Ukraine's summertime counter-offensive against Russia has been going “slower than anticipated”. US officials maintain that “notable progress” has been made in recent days.