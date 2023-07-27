Trump lawyers meet US prosecutors ahead of possible indictment

Lawyers for Donald Trump met government prosecutors on Thursday, as anticipation rose over a possible indictment over the former US president's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Mr Trump confirmed the meeting in a Truth Social post: “My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ [Department of Justice] this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an indictment of me would only further destroy our country.”

There is speculation of a looming indictment against Mr Trump after his team received a letter from the Department of Justice stating that he was a “target” in the federal criminal investigation into his alleged role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including the deadly January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Mr Trump added that “no indication of notice was given during the meeting” with members of special counsel Jack Smith's team.

He has already been charged with dozens of felonies in two other cases, one in New York and one in Florida.

US media reported that no indictment would be filed on Thursday, citing officials at the federal court in Washington. Additional reports said the grand jury discussing the criminal case was continuing to hold proceedings.

The topics discussed during Mr Trump's meeting with the government prosecutors were not made public.

A similar meeting between Mr Trump's lawyers and Mr Smith's team took place shortly before the former president was indicted on charges of illegally mishandling classified government documents in June.