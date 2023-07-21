Trump classified documents trial set for May 2024

The federal case against former US president Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents is scheduled to begin next May, the judge presiding over the case ordered on Friday.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that the trial would commence on May 20, 2024, in the Fort Pierce Division of Florida. She expected the trial period to last two weeks.

“Discovery in this case is exceedingly voluminous and will require substantial time to review and digest in accordance with defendants’ right to a fair trial,” Ms Cannon wrote in her order.

If the trial proceeds as planned, it would come during the middle of primary season, during which states select who they want to lead their political parties in the November elections.

It would also arrive shortly after a separate trial Mr Trump faces in New York, where he is accused of falsifying business records in connection to hush money paid to an adult film star.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the prosecution, had requested the trial to begin this December. Mr Trump's team had sought to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election.

Ms Cannon wrote that she did not see a “sufficient basis on this record to postpone entry of a scheduling order”.

“Nevertheless, the government’s proposed schedule is atypically accelerated and inconsistent with ensuring a fair trial.”

She also agreed with Mr Trump's defence lawyers that considerable time is needed to sift through all the documents in the case, much of which is further complicated by their classified nature.

Federal prosecutors have charged Mr Trump with 37 felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office in 2021.

Mr Trump has maintained his innocence in the case.

His aide, Walt Nauta, is also facing 38 federal charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. He, too, has maintained his innocence.

