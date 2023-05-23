Trump set to be ordered not to disclose evidence on witness statements in criminal case

Former US president Donald Trump will appear by video on Tuesday in a Manhattan court, where the judge overseeing the Stormy Daniels case is set to order him not to disclose evidence on topics including witness statements.

Mr Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges over alleged hush money paid to the adult film star during the 2016 election.

Unlike the day when Mr Trump surrendered to authorities in New York City, the former president will instead appear by video. His lawyers and Manhattan prosecutors are still required to attend in person.

Judge Juan Merchan is expected to order Mr Trump not to disclose evidence that relates to grand jury minutes, witness statements and documents prosecutors plan to hand over to his defence team before the trial.

Mr Merchan has already prohibited those materials from being disclosed to media outlets and social media.

Manhattan prosecutors have argued the order is needed because of Mr Trump's history of attacking his enemies on social media.

Mr Trump has already been warned to avoid inflammatory rhetoric. He has previously called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is black, a “racist in reverse” and an “animal”.

The judge had previously ruled that Mr Trump is free to discuss most of the evidence in the case, which comes from Mr Trump's defence. Mr Merchan has asked prosecutors and defence lawyers to agree on a trial date of February or March of next year.

“Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct,” Mr Bragg said in a statement.

Mr Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels and denies any wrongdoing.