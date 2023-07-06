US police investigate Wembanyama security's incident with Britney Spears

Las Vegas police said on Thursday they had investigated an incident between French NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama's security and pop star Britney Spears.

Wembanyama is in Las Vegas ahead of his first game in the NBA Summer League against Charlotte on Friday and was heading to a restaurant when he was spotted by fans – and Spears.

Media reports said that Spears was pushed away by Wembanyama's security team, whom the singer's husband Sam Asghari called “violent” and “out of control”.

Celebrity news website TMZ said that Spears was in a crowd of people entering the restaurant close to Wembanyama and was struck in the face, with her glasses flying off.

Wembanyama told reporters after practice that he only heard of Spears's involvement some hours after his dinner.

“There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with the security [to not] stop because it's going to make a crowd,” said the Frenchman.

“That person was calling me 'sir, sir' and that person grabbed me from behind, so I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight.

“I don't know with how much force but security pushed her away and I didn't stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner.”

Expand Autoplay Victor Wembanyama during introductions before the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. AP Photo

The Las Vegas Police Department investigated the incident but did not take any action.

“On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11pm, LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation,” the police said in a statement.

“The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued. No further details will be provided at this time.”

Asghari posted on social media saying that Spears had been “assaulted”.

“The violent behaviour of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby,” he wrote.

“I can't imagine a scenario where an unarmed female fan, showing any kind of excitement or appreciation for a celebrity would cause her to be physically assaulted, much less being hit in the face for tapping someone on the shoulder.”