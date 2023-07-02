Biden to meet King Charles and Rishi Sunak on UK visit

US President Joe Biden will meet King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later this month, the White House said on Sunday.

The White House said Mr Biden's UK trip, beginning on July 9, is aimed at strengthening “the close relationship between our nations”.

It comes several weeks after Mr Sunak visited Washington, where he met Mr Biden at the White House.

The two leaders have already met a handful of times since Mr Sunak took office in October.

Mr Sunak pushed for closer economic ties between the US and UK and the two leaders reiterated their commitment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion.

The two leaders announced the so-called Atlantic Declaration, which includes easing trade barriers and closer defence industry ties while relying more on artificial intelligence, clean energy and critical minerals.

During his two-day visit, Mr Sunak also met with US business leaders and members of Congress.

After his trip to London, Mr Biden is then scheduled to travel to Vilnius, Lithuania to attend the 74th Nato Summit, followed by a visit to Helsinki, Finland on July 13, for a US-Nordic Leaders Summit, the White House said.