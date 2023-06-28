King Charles holds climate forum roundtable with Cop28 team

King Charles III held round-table talks at London's Guildhall with key leaders on climate action as part of the lead-up to the Cop28 summit that opens in the UAE in November.

During London Climate Action Week, King Charles presided over the inauguration of a countdown clock marking the deadline set in the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rises to less than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, also attended the event.

The Climate Innovation Forum event with King Charles also included a private round-table with representatives of governments, businesses and academia before the ceremony, which was attended by 1,500 delegates in the medieval Great Hall.

Read more King Charles launches space sustainability platform

The climate clock counts down the.

Scientists have said that achieving this is vital to ensuring a safe and liveable planet as even sticking to the 1.5°C limit offered only a 50-50 chance of avoiding catastrophic tipping points that would heat the Earth beyond human control.

Dr Al Jaber has said a key goal of Cop28 is to keep this target within reach.

A dominating image of the countdown will also broadcast in London’s Piccadilly Circus for five days.

Nick Henry, chief executive and founder of Climate Action, said the national climate clock switch on was designed to bring forward action from across the UK.

“This powerful illustration of the scale of the climate emergency also reminds us there is still time to avert disaster,” he said. “It is vital that we embrace the pro-growth opportunity of the net-zero transition and turn ambition into transformational action.”

King Charles III, right, looks on with London Mayor Sadiq Khan after Khan activated the 'Climate Clock'. AP

Graham Stuart, the UK's Cop28 envoy and net-zero minister, answered criticism that the country has lost momentum in the climate challenge, saying it had decarbonised more than any other major economy on Earth.

“But it’s not enough, and that’s one of the reasons why we’re funding innovation,” he said.

A Breakthrough Agenda on technology solutions has been put at the heart of the upcoming summit. King Charles met climate action pioneers such as representatives from Futraheat, which works to capture and reuse waste heat from industrial processes, and Arda Biomaterials, which turns feedstocks into materials for fashion, home goods and other industries.

Expand Autoplay Cop28 Director-General Majid Al Suwaidi joined a panel discussion on climate diplomacy and highlighted the UAE’s priorities. All Photos: Cop28 UAE

Another round-table participant, Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, said the climate challenge dwarfs the Covid-19 pandemic that his firm fought.

“This is not only a crisis that will happen in 20 or 30 years, this is a crisis that is here today,” he said. “The pandemic globally cost seven million lives. And, of course, it’s an awfully large number of people dying from Covid but actually, pollution and climate change cost us seven to nine million lives every year.

“And some people would think OK, well this is something that is happening in faraway countries due to flooding, drought, extreme temperatures, but it is actually here, it’s affecting us all.”