US Coast Guard launches investigation into loss of Titan submersible

The US Coast Guard has officially wrapped up its search and recovery efforts in the North Atlantic Ocean for the Titan submersible that went missing last Sunday.

The Coast Guard has now transitioned to a marine board investigation of the vessel hoping to better understand what caused the van-sized Titan to suffer a catastrophic implosion, which killed all five passengers on board.

“The discovery of the Titan submersible wreckage marked the conclusion of the search and rescue aspect of this incident and the Coast Guard has officially convened a Marine Board of Investigation into the loss of the submersible and the five people on board,” Coast Guard Admiral John Mauger told a news conference.

Debris from the submersible was found on Thursday less than 500 metres from the wreck of the RMS Titanic at a depth of 3,800 metres.

The Titan was first reported missing last Sunday evening, prompting a massive international search and rescue operation spearheaded by the US Coast Guard.

The search for the cylindrical vessel gripped the world, with news outlets providing near constant coverage.

The Coast Guard devoted significant resources to the operation including 11 surface vessels, five subsurface vehicles and four planes, which completed 39 sorties, and covered over 33,0000 square kilometres, according to Admiral Mauger, who led the operation.

The investigation has already begun at the site of the wreckage.

“The MBI (Marine Board Investigation) is currently in its initial evidence collection phase, including debris salvage operations at the incident site and evidence collection in co-ordination with Canadian authorities in the port of St John's, Newfoundland,” said Captain Jason Neubar, who is leading the investigation.

While the board itself cannot file charges, it can recommend to the relevant authorities to pursue “civil or criminal sanctions” if it deems it necessary.