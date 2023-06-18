Mass shooting at Chicago Juneteenth celebration leaves one dead, 20 injured

Authorities say one person is dead and at least 20 are wounded in suburban Chicago after a shooting early on Sunday

Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill that occurred during a Juneteenth celebration. AFP
At least 20 people were shot, one fatally, early on Sunday during a gathering in a car park in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

Local TV news showed the strip mall parking area filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 32 kilometres south-west of Chicago.

“There were at least 20 individuals shot. One victim is deceased,” said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the DuPage County sheriff's office. “The motive behind this incident is unclear…We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals.”

Witnesses say 20 to 30 gunshots were fired into a crowd of over 200 teens and young adults. who were gathered for what is usually a fun and safe time.

The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available, Mr Swanson told reporters.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Another witness, Craig Lotcie, said: “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

