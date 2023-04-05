Brandon Johnson elected Chicago mayor in victory for progressives

Brandon Johnson, a union organiser and former teacher, was elected as Chicago's next mayor in a major victory for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, as the heavily blue city grapples with high crime and financial challenges.

Mr Johnson, a Cook County commissioner endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, won a close race over former Chicago schools chief executive Paul Vallas, who was backed by the police union.

He will succeed Lori Lightfoot, the first black woman and first openly gay person to be the city’s mayor.

With about 91 per cent of the votes counted, Mr Johnson had 51.4 per cent to Mr Vallas's 48.6 per cent. More votes will be counted as absentee ballots arrive in the mail.

Ms Lightfoot became the first Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose her re-election bid when she finished third in a crowded February contest.

Mr Johnson’s victory in the nation's third-largest city capped a remarkable trajectory for a candidate who was little known when he entered the race last year.

He climbed to the top of the field with organising and financial help from the politically influential Chicago Teachers Union and high-profile endorsements from progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Taking the stage Tuesday night for his victory speech, a jubilant Mr Johnson thanked his supporters for helping usher in “a new chapter in the history of our city”.

He promised that under his administration, the city would look out for everyone, regardless of how much money they have, whom they love or where they come from.

“Tonight is the beginning of a Chicago that truly invests in all of its people,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson, who is black, recalled growing up in a poor family, teaching at a school in Cabrini Green, a notorious former public housing complex, and shielding his own young children from gunfire in their West Side neighbourhood.

He referenced civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Rev Jesse Jackson and called his victory a continuation of their legacies. He also noted that he was speaking on the anniversary of Mr King’s assassination.

“Today the dream is alive,” Mr Johnson said, “and so today we celebrate the revival and the resurrection of the city of Chicago.”

It was a momentous win for progressive organisations such as the teachers union, with Mr Johnson winning the highest office of any active teachers union member in recent history, leaders say.

For both progressives and the party’s more moderate wing, the Chicago race was seen as a test of organising power and messaging.