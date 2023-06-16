Pittsburgh synagogue attacker found guilty of hate crimes

A jury on Friday found Robert Bowers guilty of dozens of federal hate crimes for the killing of 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's Tree of Life synagogue in 2018, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.

Bowers, 50, now faces the penalty phase of his trial at the US District Court in Pittsburgh in which 12 jurors must decide whether he deserves the death sentence.

Federal prosecutors charged Bowers with 63 counts, including 11 counts of obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

The jury found him guilty on all counts, a representative for the US Attorney's office in Pittsburgh confirmed.

During his trial, which began on May 30, jurors heard evidence from some of the survivors of the attack and evidence of Bowers's anti-Semitism, including several posts attacking Jews made on a far-right website in the months leading up to the attack.

In the sentencing phase, prosecutors will try to show that aggravating factors were involved, making a case that Bowers carefully planned the attack and that he focused on vulnerable victims. Most of the victims were elderly.

Defence lawyers for Bowers have argued that a death sentence would violate the constitution on the grounds that he suffers from major mental illnesses, including schizophrenia.

All 12 jurors must vote unanimously to sentence Bowers to death. Otherwise, he will face life in prison.