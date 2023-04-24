Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shootings

Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of the man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, synagogue shooting in 2018.

Robert Bowers faces 63 charges related to the shooting, including 11 counts of hate crimes that resulted in death. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Mr Bowers is accused of using an AR-15 and three handguns to shoot down members of the three congregations that make up Tree of Life.

He allegedly shouted anti-Semitic slurs as he attacked the synagogue.

Mr Bowers was injured in a shootout with police before he was taken into custody.

Six people were injured during the shooting, which was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.

Prosecutors are expected to present evidence that Mr Bowers regularly posted anti-Semitic statements on a fringe right-wing media site popular that is with extremists.

Prosecutors said in a filing that he “harboured deep, murderous animosity towards all Jewish people”.

They accused him of having a particular hatred for the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which assists with housing refugees in the US.

Dor Hadash — one of the three congregations that make up Tree of Life — celebrated a National Refugee Shabbat a week before the shooting.

It and the other two congregations — Tree of Life and New Light — have spoken out against anti-Semitism in the years since the massacre.

Some members of the congregations may be called to testify about the shooting on October 27, 2018.

Mr Bowers had initially sought to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence, but that was rejected by prosecutors.

His lawyers say he has schizophrenia and brain impairments.

Seven families of shooting victims wrote a letter last year that any plea deal would prevent the Justice Department from punishing Mr Bowers to the fullest extent.

“His crimes deserve the death penalty,” they wrote.

Then-president Donald Trump said that Mr Bowers deserved the death penalty — even before his identity as the suspect was revealed.

President Joe Biden said in his campaign that he would seek an end to the federal death penalty.

Associated Press contributed to this report