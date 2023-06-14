Blinken to visit China to try to improve communication

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Beijing this week in a bid to improve communication with China, the State Department said on Wednesday, months after a trip was cancelled during a controversy over what the US said was a Chinese spy balloon.

Mr Blinken will also travel to London to attend a Ukraine conference on the June 16-21 trip.

In Beijing, Mr Blinken will meet senior officials to “discuss the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the US-[China] relationship,” the State Department said.

China is America's top trading partner but also the top US competitor on the international stage and is expanding its influence from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East and beyond.

"We expect China to be around and to be a major player on the world stage for the rest of our lives," said Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs.

Washington also expects China to continue take "provocative steps" in the Taiwan Straits, something Mr Campbell said the US would push back against.

Washington said it is committed to improving diplomatic channels.

"We will seek to manage the competition," said Mr Campbell. "And work together where our interests align from a position of confidence in ourselves and in the importance of clear and high level communication with other great powers."

Mr Blinken will be the most senior US official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office.

The visit, which was agreed between Mr Xi and Mr Biden last year at a meeting in Bali, had been initially planned for February but was postponed after the spy balloon incident in which the US shot down a Chinese aircraft that Beijing insisted was a weather balloon that had strayed off course.

Since then, there have been contacts between the US and China, but they have been rare as tension has risen over China's conduct in the South China Sea, aggressive actions towards Taiwan and support for Russia's war against Ukraine.

US officials said the trip was not about deliverables but about establishing "communication channels that are open and empowered to discuss important challenges."

Washington expects the Secretary's trip to be the first of a "series of visits" from both US and Chinese officials.