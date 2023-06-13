Man dies after tour boat capsizes in upstate New York

One person has been killed and 11 others have been hospitalised after a tour boat exploring an underground cave capsized in upstate New York.

The boat was carrying the tour group through an underground cavern system along the Erie Canal underneath Lockport, the city's police department said on Monday.

One passenger was killed after being trapped under the boat when it flipped over.

Rescue personnel retrieved the body of a man from the water, the Lockport Fire Department said.

Eleven people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lockport police said crews began responding to the scene around 11.30am EST.

Police said the surrounding streets were closed off for access to emergency crews and vehicles. The boat was touring Lockport Cave, about 20 miles east of Niagara Falls.

The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride takes visitors on a 75-minute walking tour that the company says is one of the longest underground boat rides in the US.

The underground cave is lit by small, sporadically placed electric lights.

The Lockport Cave and Underground Boat Ride began operating tours in 1977.