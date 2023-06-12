US Interstate 95 closed after fire causes roadway collapse

Jun 11, 2023
An elevated section of a motorway in the US state of Pennsylvania collapsed on Sunday after a vehicle caught fire.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the collapse of part of the busy Interstate 95 north-south artery threatened travel chaos in a densely populated part of the US north-east.

Early reports indicated that the vehicle may have been a tanker lorry, but officials could not immediately confirm that. The fire was reported to be under control and there were no immediate injuries, AP reported.

Video from the scene showed a massive concrete slab had fallen from the I-95 on to the road below in north-east Philadelphia.

Capt Derek Bowmer of the Philadelphia Fire Department said the northbound lanes of the I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were “compromised” due to heat from the fire. He also said run-off from the fire or perhaps compromised gas lines were causing explosions underground.

Officials were also concerned about the environmental effects of run-off into the nearby Delaware River.

The emergency management office said other streets were closed and urged people to avoid the area. Officials planned to launch a drone to assess the damage.

Updated: June 12, 2023, 4:32 AM
