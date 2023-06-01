US sanctions Iranians allegedly involved in assassination plots against American officials

The US on Thursday issued new sanctions on members and affiliates of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its external operations arm for alleged participation in a series of assassination plots targeting former American government officials, dual US and Iranian nationals and Iranian dissidents.

In a statement, the US Treasury Department said the move targeted three individuals and a company affiliated with the IRGC-Qods Force and two senior officials of the IRGC's Intelligence Organisation involved in plotting deadly operations against civilians, including journalists.

“The United States remains focused on disrupting plots by the IRGC and its Qods Force, both of which have engaged in numerous assassination attempts and other acts of violence and intimidation against those they deem enemies of the Iranian regime,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

“We will continue to expose and disrupt these terrorist activities and efforts to silence opposing voices, particularly those who advocate for respect for the universal human rights and freedoms of the Iranian people.”

This is a developing story...