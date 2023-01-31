US blacklists Iranian firms for producing drones for Russia

The US on Tuesday added seven Iranian entities to its trade blacklist for producing drones that Russia has used to attack Ukraine, a posting by the US Department of Commerce said.

Nearing a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allies have scrambled to gather and use air defences to defeat cruise missiles and Iranian-built kamikaze drones that have hit energy infrastructure targets this winter.

Earlier this month, Canada announced it would buy a US-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (Nasams) for Ukraine.

Nasams is a short- to medium-range ground-based air defence system that protects against drone, missile and aircraft attack. The US has provided two Nasams to Ukraine, with more on the way.

Other ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon Technology Corp's Patriot have been pledged by the UK, the US and the Netherlands as allies hope to stave off further power disruptions.

The Iranian entities added to the blacklist are Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organisation, Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industry and Shahed Aviation Industries.

The Commerce Department posting said the Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles produced are being transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine, activity that is contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.

Drones and weapons supplied to Ukraine — in pictures