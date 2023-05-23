US debt talks resume as default clock ticks down

Negotiations to avert a catastrophic US debt default look set to go to the wire, with talks resuming on Tuesday after President Joe Biden and the Republican Speaker of the House failed to reach agreement ahead of a June 1 deadline.

Mr Biden and Kevin McCarthy described talks on Monday as "productive" but said disagreement remained on key issues. Even if the two sides manage to solve their differences, the timing will be tight for the required legislation to pass through Congress before June 1.

Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy's teams have been locked in late-night talks since Sunday to try to shape a deal to raise or suspend the borrowing cap, known as the debt ceiling, and cover existing US spending commitments.

Republicans in Congress have so far insisted on a commitment from Democrats to cut spending next year and start reducing the country's $31-trillion-plus debt burden.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the country could run out of money to pay for existing commitments as early as next week, while the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office predicts the so-called X-date will come two weeks later.

After three rounds of talks between Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy, the contours of a potential deal include a debt-limit increase with curbed federal spending, reforms to simplify the approval process for energy projects and the clawing back of up to $70 billion in unspent pandemic relief.

But cutting spending next year to 2022 levels remains a "red line" on which Republicans are insisting but to which the Democrats have refused to commit.

Mr McCarthy told Republicans early on Tuesday the debt-limit talks still have some distance to go and pleaded with members of his party to stay united on demands for spending cuts.

The Biden administration has proposed freezing current spending limits but wants the Pentagon to share in any budget cuts, which runs counter to Republican objectives to boost military and border-security spending.

Mr Biden also wants any deficit reduction to be achieved in part by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy, not only through spending cuts, which Republicans have ruled out.