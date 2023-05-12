Jordan Neely: Daniel Penny surrenders over New York subway death

Daniel Penny, a white former US Marine who killed a homeless black man by placing him in a chokehold on a New York City subway, surrendered to authorities and is expected to face a manslaughter charge.

Witnesses said Jordan Neely, who was known to impersonate Michael Jackson, was speaking loudly about being hungry and thirsty. One witness said Mr Penny had placed Mr Neely in a chokehold for 15 minutes.

Video footage showed two other men helping Mr Penny to restrain Mr Neely.

Mr Neely's death was ruled as a homicide as a result of compression of the neck. Mr Penny turned himself in on Friday.

A lawyer for Mr Penny said he had turned himself in “voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integrity that is characteristic of his history of service to this grateful nation”.

Mr Neely's death sparked debate over the city's perceived failure to support homeless people who struggle with mental health problems.

Friends of Mr Neely said he had a history of mental illness, and police said Mr Neely had been arrested before. His mother was murdered, by strangulation, when he was 14 years old.

Mayor Eric Adams said Mr Neely's death should never have happened.

“My heart goes out to Jordan’s family, who are suffering great pain and uncertainty about the circumstances of his death,” Mr Adams said.

The New York City mayor was criticised last week over his initial response to Mr Neely's death, in which he said “We cannot just blankly say what a passenger should or should not do in a situation like that.”

