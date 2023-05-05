Jordan Neely: Killing of homeless black man by white subway passenger leads to outcry

New York City was reeling on Friday from the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless black man who was killed when a white man put him in a chokehold on the subway.

His death has brought about divisive conversations as well as protests.

Initial reports by police and witnesses show Mr Neely was speaking loudly about how hungry and thirsty he was on a subway train on Monday, at one point throwing his jacket to the floor in frustration.

A white man approached him from behind and put an arm around Mr Neely's neck for 15 minutes, passenger Juan Alberto Vazquez told local news reporters.

Video taken by Mr Vazquez shows two other men helping to restrain Mr Neely.

The city's medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, due to “compression of neck (chokehold)".

Police briefly spoke with the man who placed Mr Neely in the chokehold — and then let him go.

The man has not yet been publicly identified by officials, but New York Post reported on Friday that he has retained a lawyer.

“This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely’s life,” a representative for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

The office has begun a “rigorous ongoing investigation” by “senior, experienced prosecutors”.

Lennon Edwards, a lawyer representing Mr Neely's family, said: “Fifteen minutes is too long to go without help, intervention and without air. Passengers are not supposed to die on the floor of our subways.”

Mr Neely was known as a performer who impersonated Michael Jackson, gaining the adoration of tourists and locals alike.

“We have people being killed for ringing the wrong doorbell, pulling in the wrong driveway and screaming out in desperation on the subway,” lawyer Donte Mills said, in reference to recent deadly incidents in the US.

“We cannot let that stand.”

Mr Neely's death has led to conversations over support for those who are unhomed and struggling with mental illness.

He suffered homelessness and mental illness after losing his mother in a strangulation murder at the age of 14. City police said Mr Neely had been arrested in the past.

The incident, which took place on the country's largest public transit system, has also highlighted disparities in wealth and racism in the city.

Some on social media praised the man who placed Mr Neely in a chokehold, sharing instances in which they felt unsafe on the subway, while others have questioned the lack of an arrest in the case.

Protests are planned for Friday.

Protesters gather at Barclays Centre Arena for a march to the 7th police precinct to protest the NYPD’s response to the killing of Jordan Neely. AFP

“His family deserves justice,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“No one has the right to take the life of another person.”

Mayor Eric Adams said on CNN: “We don’t know exactly what happened here until the investigation is thorough.

“We cannot just blanketly say what a passenger should or should not do in a situation like that.”

He faced criticism over his remarks, including from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, with critics pointing to his deployment of police on the subway, dismantling of homeless encampments and allowing for involuntarily placing mentally ill people in hospitals.

I have yet to hear a real explanation from any official hesitating to condemn the killing of Jordan Neely about what makes condemning this violence so “complicated.”



Killing is wrong. Killing the poor is wrong. Killing the mentally ill is wrong. Why is that so hard to say? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 4, 2023

The last widely covered attack on homeless people in New York was last year, when two were murdered by a serial attacker.