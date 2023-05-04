Sudan violence 'a betrayal', says US President Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday called the deadly violence in Sudan an “unconscionable betrayal”, as the White House announced new sanctioning powers aimed at ending the crisis.

“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“I join the peace-loving people of Sudan and leaders around the world in calling for a durable ceasefire between the belligerent parties.”

In a letter sent to Congress, the US President announced he was expanding the scope of a previous national emergency declared with regard to Khartoum, “finding that the situation in Sudan … constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States”.

