Arrest made in Minneapolis mosque fires that rattled US Muslims

Minneapolis police arrested a man suspected of setting two fires that damaged mosques in the city last week as part of what the chief called “an attempt to inflict terror on to our Muslim community".

Police Chief Brian O’Hara announced the arrest of Jackie Rahm Little, 36, early on Sunday but did not provide details of how he was apprehended.

He was charged with second-degree arson after the fires were set on April 23 and 24, and an arrest warrant was issued.

READ MORE Muslim-American mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration

“Houses of worship should be safe places," Mr O'Hara said in a statement. "Setting fire to a sacred facility, where families and children gather, is incredibly inhumane.

"And this level of blatant hatred will not be tolerated in our great city."

One fire was set on the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Centre, which houses Al Rahma mosque.

The criminal complaint against Mr Little states that surveillance footage showed him entering the centre carrying a bag with a petrol can inside.

A short time later, a staff member saw a fire near offices. It was extinguished before it could spread very far.

The other fire was on Sunday night in the bathroom of the mosque in 24 Somali Mall. Worshippers extinguished the fire.

The two mosques are about 1km apart. Mr O’Hara had said earlier that the department suspected the same person was responsible for that blaze.