Muslim-American mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration

A Muslim-American mayor from New Jersey was prevented from attending an Eid Al Fitr celebration at the White House this week after the US Secret Service blocked his access, without citing a reason.

Prospect Park Mayor Mohamed Khairullah told local media late on Monday that shortly before he had been set to arrive at the event belatedly marking the end of Ramadan, he received a call from organisers that his clearance had not been not approved by the Secret Service.

Mr Khairullah, 47, who was born in Syria, is serving his fifth term as mayor of Prospect Park, New Jersey. He said that he suspects the issue is due to his name being the same as someone else's who is on an FBI terrorism watch list.

He said that he has faced issues when travelling over the past couple of years.

“It left me baffled, shocked and disappointed,” Mr Khairullah told The Associated Press. “It’s not a matter of I didn’t get to go to a party. It’s why I did not go.

“And it’s a list that has targeted me because of my identity. And I don’t think the highest office in the United States should be down with such profiling.”

Following the 9/11 attacks, the US set up what is known as the Terrorist Screening Data Set, a secret FBI list of known or suspected terrorists.

Being on the list subjects people to additional security screening at borders, with some placed on the No Fly List, barring them from air travel.

For years, rights groups have called on the US government to end the use of those lists, arguing that the process of determining who should be on them is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

Civil liberties groups who have viewed the lists say the majority of the people on them are Muslim and Arab.

Mohamed Khairullah has been mayor of Prospect Park New Jersey for five consecutive terms. Photo: Mohamed Khairullah

Several Muslim Americans have sued the US government in recent years after arguing that they were mistakenly and without warning put on the list, causing them humiliation at borders and limiting work and travel opportunities.

“If someone like me who has a high profile, who has clearly served their community, who has demonstrated dedication to the local community and global community can be targeted like that — I have someone who could speak on my behalf — the average citizen doesn't know who to turn to and who to speak to,” Mr Khairullah told CNN.

In a statement, US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Mr Khairullah was had not been allowed into the White House, but did not say why.

“While we regret any inconvenience this may have caused, the mayor was not allowed to enter the White House complex this evening,” Mr Guglielmi said.

“Unfortunately we are not able to comment further on the specific protective means and methods used to conduct our security operations at the White House.”